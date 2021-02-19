Aqua Metals (AQMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,491. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

