Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 1,577,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,152,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
