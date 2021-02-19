Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

ABUS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

