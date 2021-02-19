Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

