Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $7.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00748085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.33 or 0.04527460 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

