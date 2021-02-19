Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

