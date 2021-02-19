Archer DAO Governance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $14.76 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 307% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

