Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 26,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 113,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.