Ardor Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $198.21 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.75 or 0.03007177 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00044091 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

