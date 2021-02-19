argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 670.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $366.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.37. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.