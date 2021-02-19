Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Christopher Sangster Buys 210,443 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).

LON AAU remained flat at $GBX 4.55 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday. 1,944,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,000. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.36.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

