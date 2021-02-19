Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Christopher Sangster Buys 210,443 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).
LON AAU remained flat at $GBX 4.55 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday. 1,944,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,000. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.36.
