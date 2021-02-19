Arion Market Cap Reaches $114,054.50 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Arion has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $114,054.50 and $160.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,578,484 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

