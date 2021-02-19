Arionum Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,181.77 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $89,181.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,936.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.12 or 0.03561431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.09 or 0.00432805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.18 or 0.01292866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.00499556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.82 or 0.00441256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00316878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

