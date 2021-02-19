Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $365.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Arista Networks stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

