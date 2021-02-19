Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.48.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.39. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
