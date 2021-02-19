Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.48.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.39. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

