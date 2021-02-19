Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.38.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.39. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.