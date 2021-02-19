Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $929.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $931.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $994.20 million, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,868,000.

AWI opened at $79.87 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

