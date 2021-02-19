Arrow Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. JD.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
JD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.76. 349,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,321. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
