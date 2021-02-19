Arrow Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. JD.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.76. 349,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,321. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

