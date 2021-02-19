Arrow Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,000. Alphabet accounts for 9.3% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,894.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,693.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

