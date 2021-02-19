Arrow Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,853,000. Facebook makes up 20.7% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 on Friday, hitting $261.05. 862,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average is $270.15. The company has a market capitalization of $743.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.