Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long Sells 97,249 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,374. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

