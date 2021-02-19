Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 4,774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

