Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.90% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,075. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

