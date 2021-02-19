Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.53 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.72. 18,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,443. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

