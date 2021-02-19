Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.84 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.05. 39,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.