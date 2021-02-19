Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,743,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,761 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 47,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.