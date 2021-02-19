Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.60. 106,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.