Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.81. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.99. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.