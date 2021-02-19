Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,584 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.26. 312,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

