Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

