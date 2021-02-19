Arrow Financial Corp Sells 9,529 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Arrow Financial comprises about 8.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 8.90% of Arrow Financial worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $478.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.