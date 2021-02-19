Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.59. 50,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.26. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

