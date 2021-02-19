Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.05

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.05 and traded as high as $31.28. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 13,824 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.