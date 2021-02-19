Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Up 2.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 13,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 11,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARZTY. AlphaValue downgraded Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Aryzta alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.