AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.54 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00015503 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $10.54 million and $4.39 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

