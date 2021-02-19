Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of ASPN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

