Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Athene worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Athene by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $45.15 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

