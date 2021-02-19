Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Sells $38,370.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ATLC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,012. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

