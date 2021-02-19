Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.50

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 66794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

In other Atlanticus news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $411,630.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

