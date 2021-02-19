Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Up 9.1%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. Approximately 1,387,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
