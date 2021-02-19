Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Up 9.1%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. Approximately 1,387,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

