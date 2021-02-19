Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Stock Price Down 5%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.28. 9,064,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,358,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

