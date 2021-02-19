AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Up 7%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 219,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 169,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

AEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

