Augur (REP) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Augur has a total market cap of $418.75 million and $99.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for $38.07 or 0.00067789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

