Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Down 3.1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.32 ($18.02) and last traded at €15.42 ($18.14). 30,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.92 ($18.73).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.70 and a 200 day moving average of €12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 million and a PE ratio of -51.92.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

