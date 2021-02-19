Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $128,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 25,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $300.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.88 and its 200-day moving average is $265.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

