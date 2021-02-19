AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.22. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 290,842 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 4,860.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

