Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Holdings Raised by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.59% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

