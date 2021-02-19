Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intuit by 60.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

