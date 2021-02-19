Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $2.90 Million in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.43% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.