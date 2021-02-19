Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,523 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.